Ford set to ring the changes while Westbrook and Shamsi depart

There will be some anxious glances at the team sheet in the home dressing room ahead of Tuesday’s Evo-Stick Southern League clash with Kettering Town.

Banbury United boss Mike Ford said he will ring the changes ahead of the premier division fixture. Ford was unhappy with some of his players in Saturday’s 3-2 extra-time defeat by Farnborough in the delayed Buildbase FA Trophy replay and hinted some could be on their way out.

Ford said: “I’ve got good footballers here but they’re not playing football at the moment. We haven’t managed to gain any momentum so there will be changes for Tuesday because Kettering will be a huge test.

“I’ve got to make sure we are competitive against Kettering but I need to give others an opportunity. I’ve got players who are either struggling to find their form at the moment or they’re not good enough.”

On that front, Jack Westbrook and Ravi Shamsi have already departed.

Ford has confirmed that following seven day notices of approach, Jack Westbrook and Ravi Shamsi are leaving the club.

Westbrook is joining Southern League South East outfit AFC Rushden & Diamonds while Shamsi is going to premier division Chesham United.

Ford paid tribute to the versatile Westbrook and said: “Jack Westbrook is an outstanding individual who has done a great job for this football club. To have made over 150 appearances for this club at the age of just 22 shows tremendous commitment.

“I wish him every success but if it does not work out for Jack at his new club then the door will always be open for him to return.”