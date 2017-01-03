Ford salutes players for another big performance

Banbury United boss Mike Ford said he can always really on his players to step up in the big games.

Substitute Mark Bell hit the stoppage-time winner as the Puritans beat Evo-Stik Southern League leaders Leamington 1-0 on Monday.

And Ford said it was another example of his players producing the goods in the games that matter. There was little to choose between the two sides in Monday’s premier division clash until Bell struck the winner.

Ford said: “That was like a top-of-the-table clash. Leamington are top and, although we’re not up there with them, it’s always something special to welcome the leaders.

“During my 18 months in charge we’ve always managed to win those big games and I told the players that afterwards. The players always come up with something when we need them to.

“When we scored I didn’t realise it was that late in the game.

“It was a really good effort against a very good side.

“I had a bit of a dig at their style of play leading up to the game. But you are not top by a big margin like they are unless you are a good side and Leamington are.

“On the day, whether we shaded it or not it doesn’t matter because we scored the only goal.”