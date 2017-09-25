Ford’s rocket ignites Puritans’ second half display

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was pleased to see his side get back on track in the Evo-Stik Southern League.

The Puritans ended a run of back-to-back premier division defeats to take all three points at Kings Langley. But Ford admitted that it took a good old fashioned halftime team talk to set the Puritans up for a 4-3 victory on Saturday.

At halftime we told them to sort themselves out and to their credit they did Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “I enjoyed getting into the players again and seeing them show their character.

“We were too passive in the first half, several players didn’t contribute. So at halftime we told them to sort themselves out and, to their credit, they did.

“It wasn’t rocket science, we needed to play more in their half and get more crosses into the box. We didn’t do that in the first half, despite having a 6’3” striker!”

And Ford also had special praise for Conor McDonagh who maintained his impressive start to the campaign.

Ford added: “Conor McDonagh had an outstanding game, his goal got us back into the game. Conor has got it in him and I need to bring that out of him every week. Ravi Shamsi did more of what I wanted him to do, we all know about his ability to beat players around the box.”