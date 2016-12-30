Ford’s boys are revved up to test the Brakes

Banbury United boss Mike Ford will warn his players to focus on their own game ahead of Monday’s derby with Leamington.

The Puritans take on the Evo-Stik Southern League leaders at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium where Ford says he is hoping that football is the winner on the day.

One team will be trying to play football the right way and the other team will try and get the ball forward as quickly as possible Puritans boss Mike Ford

And Ford pulled no punches when he looked ahead to Monday’s game, one in which he knows his young players will have to rise to the challenge.

Ford said: “There will be two contrasting styles of play on Monday. One team will be trying to play football the right way and the other team will try and get the ball forward as quickly as possible.

“One team will play within the rules and the other will try and bully players. So, for the sake of football, I hope my team wins.

“I watched Leamington briefly recently and they’ve got an experienced team who know what they are doing. But if we try and match the way they play we will come unstuck.

“They go from back to front very quickly but we will stay on the ball and try to play. We won’t get caught up in a game of ping-pong because that’s not what we do.

“I want my team to entertain and I don’t think anybody will have left Redditch on Monday that wasn’t entertained. It was good to get a point, even though we deserved three.

“We shouldn’t be winning three on the spin and then losing three. We should be coming to these teams and getting something from the game and that’s part of the team’s development.”