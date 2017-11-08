Ford remains upbeat despite back-to-back defeats

Manager Mike Ford was philosophical following Banbury United’s defeat to Kings Lynn Town.

The Linnets went top of the Evo-Stik Southern League after their 2-1 victory in Tuesday’s premier division clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

I was more disappointed with Saturday’s result because that was a game we should have won and Tiverton are a team who are around us in the table Puritans boss Mike Ford

Michael Clunan’s penalty and a second goal from the impressive Cameron Norman put the Linnets in charge in the first half as the Puritans struggled to get into the contest. Darren Pond reduced the arrears in the second half and United briefly looked as through they might grab an unlikely point late on.

Ford said: “I’m quite philosophical about the game, we’ve lost to a team which has just gone top. But we need to bridge the gap next time we play them and the other top teams who we’ve lost to so far.

“In the first half they were much better than us, they were a well-drilled side. But we were better in the second half and I need to have a look at the system.

“I like three at the back, it just didn’t work against Kings Lynn. We looked more solid with a back four in the second half.

“They were big, strong and technically very good and that’s what you get when you have crowds of around 900 every home game. I was more disappointed with Saturday’s result because that was a game we should have won and Tiverton are a team who are around us in the table.”