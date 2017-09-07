Ford raises bar in bid to keep the ball rolling

Two homes games in quick success will give Banbury United the opportunity to consolidate top spot in the Evo-Stik Southern League.

The premier division leaders entertain Frome Town on Saturday but face a much tougher challenge three days later when Redditch United come to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

We have nothing to fear, we’re as well prepared as any team in this division and I want us to go out and try to win every game Puritans boss Mike Ford

But the Puritans are in confident mood, having won all five league games and are into the next round of the Emirates FA Cup, making it six wins on the spin.

And boss Mike Ford wants his side to take advantage of their excellent start.

He said: “We have nothing to fear, we’re as well prepared as any team in this division and I want us to go out and try to win every game.

“The minimum I expect from these two games is four points because we may have to settle for a point in some games but we’ll always be going out to win.

“It’s far too easy to say ‘we’ve had a good start’ and leave it at that, I want us to push on and keep looking to win games. This is the best squad of players I’ve had.”

The Puritans will entertain UHLSport Hellenic League premier division outfit Thatcham Town in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

Ford said: “We couldn’t have asked for anymore really. Now it’s up to us to go out and win it because clearly we’ll be expected to do that but we will show them due respect.

“The pressure will be on for us to win the game but that’s been no different to the last few games with teams wanting to end our winning run. The players have got used to dealing with the expectations each week.”