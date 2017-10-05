Ford looks for some stability at Puritans

Banbury United boss Mike Ford is looking for a bit of stability on the pitch.

The Puritans boss has seen his side stutter in the Evo-Stik Southern League in recent weeks and go out of the Emirates FA Cup.

But Ford says everyone connected with the club needs to have a reality check and feels his side is going through a transitional period.

The Puritans face two premier division games in four days, at Basingstoke Town on Saturday and against high-flying Hereford on Tuesday at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Ford said: “If we win on Saturday, I’ve been told that would be the club’s start to a season since 1979.

“But we’ve been too up and down in terms of performance and results recently.

“We’re going through a transitional period. We got promoted with a very young side and I’ve added some experience to the squad this season.

“The dynamics have changed and it takes time for it to all come together. This is the first period of adversity we’ve faced.

“If you play for Banbury United – or manage the club – you have to accept that it’s not always going to be a bed of roses which it has been for a couple of seasons.”

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s game, Ford said: “Hereford is a club which is very close to my heart. I was a ball boy at Edgar Street and have fond memories of watching them play, so Tuesday’s game is one I’m really looking forward to.

“But the most important game is Basingstoke because that’s the next one. If we can get a win there that would set us up well for Tuesday.”