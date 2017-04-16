Banbury United boss Mike Ford insists there is still plenty to play for, starting with Monday’s Evo-Stik Southern League derby at Leamington.

But the Puritans head to Leamington with their premier division play-off hopes hanging by a thread following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hitchin Town. Zac McEachran gave United the first half lead but substitute Johnny McNamara equalised late on.

I’ve told the players there will be an odd result somewhere but we’ve got to make sure we do our bit Puritans boss Mike Ford

Had United held on for all three points, they would have been just a single point behind Slough Town following their Good Friday defeat and with a better goal difference. As it is, United now trail both Slough and Merthyr Town by three points with two games remaining.

Ford said: “It’s a quick turnaround and we’ve got a fantastic game of football to look forward to on Monday. The recent results went against Leamington but they will be fired up for Monday’s derby.

“I will make changes because the players worked really hard against Hitchin. I’m confident we can got to Leamington and play well.

“If we can go there and win then we will go into the final game against Kettering Town with something to play for. I’ve told the players there will be an odd result somewhere but we’ve got to make sure we do our bit.”