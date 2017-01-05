Ford implores Puritans to guard against complacency

Banbury United boss Mike Ford will do all he can to make sure it’s not a case of after the Lord Mayor’s Show.

Following Monday’s victory over Evo-Stik Southern League leaders Leamington, the Puritans travel to Dorchester Town where Ford will be looking for his side to come away with something.

Dorchester have just appointed Craig Laird as manager and Ford knows that will make the task even harder. But, having seen his side beat the Brakes and extend their unbeaten run to five games, he will be confident of picking up at least a point on Saturday.

Ford said: “When you beat the leaders it alerts other sides that we’re a decent team so now we have to back that up. We’ve got to go to Dorchester, play well and come back with something, whether it’s one point or all three.

“The last time we had a good win against one of the top teams, Chippenham, we produced a really poor performance in the next game against Frome. I don’t want that to happen again on Saturday.

“We cannot now be going to places where we should be getting points and not getting any. That’s the challenge for the players in 2017.”

On top of their five match unbeaten run, the Puritans have not conceded in the last four games. That is impressive, especially for a team which plays with such freedom and without fear on the ball in all areas of the pitch.

And Ford was delighted to see his young side sink the leaders in front of a bumper crowd at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

He said: “We’ve picked up four points from two really difficult games, played some good football and not conceded a goal.

“We’re unbeaten against four of the top five sides at home. In front of our supporters we are a difficult side to play against.

“There was huge crowd here and it was a big day for the club. That shows how far we have come but it’s only a good day if you win the game.

“The most pleasing aspect was that we showed we can compete with the side currently top of this division.”