Ford has some hard thinking to do as Puritans look to bounce back

Banbury United manager Mike Ford says he has some hard thinking to do ahead of Tuesday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash with Redditch United.

The Puritans go into Tuesday’s premier division fixture on the back of their first defeat of the campaign after going down 4-3 against Frome Town at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Saturday.

Everyone turns up just expecting us to roll sides over but I can’t be too critical and we’ve got a great chance to put it right on Tuesday night Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “If you put it into prespective, I’ve had taken 15 points from the first six games, the disappointment comes because the expectancy levels are too high.

“Everyone turns up just expecting us to roll sides over but I can’t be too critical and we’ve got a great chance to put it right on Tuesday night. We’re striving to be a top team in this division but we can’t go on conceding goals like we did on Saturday.

“Team selection has been quite easy so far because the players have adapted to the formation and shape. I must not jump to plan B too quickly but, equally, I need to be happy in my mind that we’re going to be more solid and that may mean changes in formation or personnel.”