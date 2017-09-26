Ford has some big decisions to make for Kettering trip

With one eye on Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup tie, Banbury United boss Mike Ford has some big decisions to make for tonight’s (Thuesday) trip to Kettering Town.

The Poppies are now top of the Evo-Stik Southern League but the Puritans are only three points behind in the premier division following Saturday’s 4-3 victory at Kings Langley.

I don’t want to be losing key players through injury for Saturday’s FA Cup tie, that is a massive game for this club. So I’ve got some big decisions to make for Tuesday night Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford was pleased to see his side pick up three points at Kings Langley but was concerned to see United concede three more goals. And the United boss admits he has some big decisions to make for Tuesday’s game.

He said: “With all due respect to Kings Langley, it’s going to be much tougher at Kettering on Tuesday.

“It was important not to go into the next two games, at Kettering and the FA Cup tie, on the back of another defeat in the league. That would have made it very difficult.

“We have to take each game as it comes and we don’t always get it right, the players or me as a manager. I feel a bit like Jürgen Klopp at the moment but the goals we’re conceding are down to individual errors.

“I don’t want to be losing key players through injury for Saturday’s FA Cup tie, that is a massive game for this club. So I’ve got some big decisions to make for Tuesday night.”