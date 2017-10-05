Ford has some big decisions to make ahead of double-header

Banbury United boss Mike Ford says he has some big decisions to make for Saturday’s trip to Basingstoke Town.

The Puritans return to Evo-Stik Southern League action on the back of two cup exits ahead of Saturday’s premier division clash.

But Ford was pleased his side’s performance in Tuesday’s Evo-Stik Southern League Cup defeat at Didcot Town, where the Puritans went out in the penalty shoot-out. And, following the Emirates FA Cup disappointment, Ford says he’s looking for his players to show their true character when they resume league action with Saturday’s trip to Basingstoke followed by Tuesday’s clash with high flying Hereford at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Ford said: “I’ve got some big decisions to make for Saturday because several players showed me on Tuesday at Didcot that they want to be back in the team.

“It’s in these situations that players show their true colours. It will show me the players’ character but we’ve got to learn from these experiences.”