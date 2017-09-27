Search

Ford has no complaints after Poppies end Puritans’ run

Banbury Unitedmanager Mike Ford had no complaints about result

Banbury United boss Mike Ford had no complaints following Tuesday’s defeat at Kettering Town.

The new Evo-Stik Southern League leaders ended United’s winning run on the road.

Kettering maintained their 100 per cent home record with a 3-0 victory over the Puritans in Tuesday’s premier division clash with goals from Brett Solkhon, Ben Milnes and a late penalty from Rene Howe.

Ford said: “We were well beaten and I have to give Kettering credit, they were excellent and played to their strengths. I can understand our fans’ frustration but my players never gave up.

“I set up with three central defenders because I knew that would be the way Kettering played. But Rene Howe was almost unplayable, they made life very difficult for us defensively.

“We haven’t kept a clean sheet in the league for weeks, so I think I was entitled to play three at the back, especially against a team like Kettering. But I don’t think that cost us the result, I just feel our lack of experience told and our more experienced players didn’t click.

“At 1-0, we spoke at halftime about not conceding again in the second half but we gave away a ridiculous free-kick and then they get a late penalty. We didn’t concede in open play, the goals have come from a corner, a free-kick and a penalty.

“They pressed us really well and we gave the ball away a lot but I’m not going to be too critical of my team. But when you play against a big, strong team you have defend set-pieces very well.

“I had a couple of players who didn’t start the game too well and suffered as it went on. We’ve been beaten by a team which plays to its strengths in front of a big crowd and we just couldn’t cope with it.

“But the only way you gain experience is from playing and some my younger players will have learned a lot from the defeat. It was a big learning curve for a lot of my players.”