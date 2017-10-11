Ford happy with display despite third defeat on spin

Despite seeing Banbury United slip to a third Evo-Stik Southern League defeat on the spin, boss Mike Ford was happy with his side’s performance.

In-form Hereford won 1-0 in Tuesday’s premier division clash in front of more than 1,000 fans at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. Keyon Reffell hit the only goal, a superb strike, and it took something special to break United’s defence.

I don’t want to sound happy after a defeat but there were plenty of positives to take from the game, it was a much better performance Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “We got back to playing with some passion and a bit of commitment. You could clearly see the players were desperate to get an equaliser right to the end of the game.

“I don’t want to sound happy after a defeat but there were plenty of positives to take from the game, it was a much better performance. I’m pleased for the players and the supporters after that.

“The players worked hard and got some of their belief back. We didn’t play as much football as I would have liked but we made it very difficult for them, they couldn’t relax at any time.

“But you could see the extra quality and experience the top sides in this division have. Hereford were content to hit cross-field passes and see the game out whereas we would probably be chasing a second goal, that’s something which my players need to learn how to do.”