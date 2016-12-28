Ford happy with a point and the performance

Banbury United manager Mike Ford was full of praise for both sides following Monday’s stalemate at Redditch United.

The Puritans came away with another Evo-Stik Southern League point to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

If there was a better game of football in this division then it must have been a very good one Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “If there was a better game of football in this division then it must have been a very good one. Even though it ended 0-0, we could have scored three goals.

“Redditch were better than us for the first half an hour of the game but for the last 15 minutes of the first half we evened things up.

“In the second half we completely dominated the game and we were unfortunate not to come away with a victory. The difference between the two teams in the second half was that we were braver on the ball.

“They couldn’t cope with us in the second half, much the same way as we struggled in the first half. We passed the ball really well in the second half.

“We caused our own problems in the first half because we weren’t brave enough on the ball and relied too much on Jack Harding kicking the ball long.

“But even during that period Jack [Harding] didn’t have much to do. They had one good opportunity in the first half but Callum White has missed an almost open goal.

“Full credit to Redditch though, they try to play football the right way. It was a good surface for both teams to play football on.”