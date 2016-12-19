Ford happy to see Puritans make maximum return

Banbury United boss Mike Ford admitted he knew his side had three home games which could provide them with maximum points.

And Ford was delighted to see his players do just that. United romped to a third straight Evo-Stik Southern League success with a 4-0 victory over Cinderford Town on Saturday.

For the second week running, the Puritans had the premier division points in the bag before the break having raced into a 3-0 lead. Ricky Johnson (2), Conor McDonagh and skipper Andy Gunn got the goals at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium, where the Puritans scored after 12 seconds.

Ford said: “After the Slough game I knew we had three games which we could get maximum points from. They were still potential banana skins but we’ve come through them.

“We had as much possession as Slough in that defeat but not in attacking areas.

“We’ve got the ball forward much quicker in the last three games, we wanted to make a strong start in each game and we did that again on Saturday. Going 3-0 up in the first half gave me the chance to change things up front in the second half.”