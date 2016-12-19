Ford goes on attack as he moves quickly to get new boy onboard

Banbury United boss Mike Ford has always insisted that he will only sign players if they can improve his squad.

And Ford says new signing Martin Asiedue Ofosu fits into that category.

The Puritans signed the 24-year-old striker after he was released Oxford City last week and he came on a second half substitute in Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League success over Cinderford Town.

Asiedue Ofosu was born in Ghana but has Italian nationality. He joined Oxford City in the summer after previously playing in Italy for several clubs including Novara Calcio, Calcio Como, Calcio Lecco, ASD Borgomanero and AC Legnano.

George Jeacock is due to return to his parent club next month but Ford has yet to have that confirmed by Oxford United. However, it looks as though will happen which would leave Ford with only two recognised strikers in Ricky Johnson and Conor McDonagh.

Ford said: “I had a very strong bench for Saturday’s game, Mark Bell and George Jeacock weren’t even on the bench. Martin [Asiedue Ofosu] may have to bide his time and he knows that but all he wants to do is play football.

“He came to training last week and I could see straight away that he had something which could benefit us, he’s strong and quick.

“But I’ve not signed him to be on the bench or as cover, I’ve signed him to make the squad stronger. Conor McDonagh was on fire for the first hour on Saturday and if signing Martin has had that affect then great.

“But if Andy Gunn picks up an injury it means Ricky Johnson can go back into defence if he needs to.”