Ford fumes following United’s stoppage-time defeat

Banbury United boss Mike Ford pulled no punches following Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League defeat at Biggleswade Town.

The Puritans lost 2-1 in Saturday’s premier division clash at Biggleswade where Robbie Parker grabbed the stoppage-time winner. Earlier Jack Self had cancelled out Gavin Hoyte’s first half opener.

Ford said: “I usually defend my players but not on Saturday, that was a game we should not have lost.

“We’ve come here on a decent run so I’m very frustrated to lose it.

“I’m hugely disappointed with that performance. We came here to try and win the game, which we did in the second half.

“We weren’t positive enough in the first half and didn’t try and break them down enough. But in the second half we dominated the game and didn’t do a lot wrong.

“Biggeswade must think they’ve won the lottery, the goals were their only attempts on our goal. Our defending was awful, we had three central defenders and no-one dealt with the cross into the six-yard box for their opening goal.”