Ford full of praise for Puritans despite final day setback

Despite ending the Evo-Stik Southern League campaign with a final day defeat, boss Mike Ford was full of praise for his Banbury United side.

A late goal from Aaron O’Connor condemned the Puritans to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Kettering Town in Saturday’s premier division clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium. Manny Duku cancelled out Ben Baker’s early opener from a second half penalty but O’Connor took advantage of a defensive error to grab the winner.

We lost our way in recent weeks, in terms of performance, but that was more like it Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “We lost our way in recent weeks, in terms of performance, but that was more like it. If you take the goals out of it, we’ve won it by a mile, that’s how we need to play next season, get on the ball and be brave.

“I thought we were excellent, there was a spell in the first half when we didn’t manage the game very well because we kept giving the ball away. It was a poor goal to concede from a set-piece and the winner came from a back pass, I can’t recall Jack Harding making a save in the second half.

“We had such a young side out there against an experienced team and totally dominated the game, played some great stuff but gave away two comical goals, especially the second one. It was a good performance to end the season, just a pity about the goals we gave away.”