Ford full of praise for Carnell and his defence

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was full of praise for Luke Carnell’s performance in Tuesday’s thrilling 3-2 extra-time Buildbase FA Trophy replay victory over Tiverton Town.

But Ford hopes Ravi Shamsi’s red card will be a wake-up call to the talented winger. His red card came during Tuesday’s game and left United with an uphill task.

While Shamsi was the subject of Ford’s frustration, Carnell earned more praise from his boss with a commanding display in central defence alongside Jack Westbrook and Tom Bradbury.

Ford said: “I don’t want to dwell on the negatives because sometimes you win games of football on spirit alone.

“When you are down to ten players for a long time and the opposition keep putting the ball in the box you need someone like Luke Carnell to take charge.

“We had to remain a threat but not be too expansive with ten men.”

As for Shamsi’s dismissal, Ford added: “As a young player you sometimes need to suffer something like this to make you a better player. I’m hugely disappointed in him and he’s got a lot to learn because he was having a really good first half.

“Ravi’s team-mates have got him out of it but having only ten men helped us produce that performance. I had to put two strikers on when we went behind and it worked out for us.”