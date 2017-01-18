Ford full of praise despite late setback

Despite seeing his side pegged back at Weymouth, Banbury United boss Mike Ford was delighted with the display.

Ford said: “I’m not disappointed to have drawn the game. I went to see Weymouth play recently and they’re as good as any team we’ve played.

These players are the best I’ve been with in non-league football. They are full of grit, determination and character Puritans boss Mike Ford

“They’ve got experienced players and my team is very young. The only disappointment is being pegged back after going 2-0 up but that’s still a good point.

“The frustrating thing about the first goal was that it was right on the stroke of halftime. If we could have gone in 2-0 up it would have made life so much easier in the second half.

“Even though we switched off at the back we should have still cleared our six-yard box quicker and then their player would have been offside.

“That’s the first set-piece goal we’ve conceded for a long time but we’ve not had much opportunity lately to practice defending them.

“The game became stretched in the second half but we still had the best chances.

“We just lost that little bit of composure in the final third of the pitch but we always looked a threat going forward. Conor McDonagh led the line brilliantly and scored a good goal.

“The team did really well, they were disappointed but I told them straight afterwards that it was a good point, it was still a sterling effort.”

Ford felt the long trip and heavy pitch caught up with his young players, adding: “I know I could have freshened the team up after Saturday but felt I couldn’t do that after the way they played. But the trip down and a heavy pitch may have just got the better of us and the players tired.

“These players are the best I’ve been with in non-league football. They are full of grit, determination and character.

“They are honest, have integrity and are disappointed when things don’t go their way. They care deeply about wearing that shirt.”