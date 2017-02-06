Ford full of praise after Puritans bounce back

Banbury United boss Mike Ford gave all the credit - or at least most of it - to his players after they got back on track.

Goals in each half from Jack Self and Luke Carnell earned the Puritans all three Evo-Stik Southern League points against Cambridge City on Saturday. The 2-0 victory came on the back of successive premier division defeats.

The players deserve all the credit it for that performance and the result was the most important thing Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “The players deserve all the credit for that performance and the result was the most important thing. The three points were huge and getting across the line was crucial.

“There were a couple of times in the second half when we went from back to front too quickly. That was probably because we had Ricky Johnson back up front and were only leading 1-0 at the time.

“We tended to play quite safe. I can understand that because you don’t want to lose three on the trot and we’re too good a side to lose three on the bounce.”