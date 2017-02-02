Ford fears an exodus if the door is left open

Banbury United boss Mike Ford fears his squad could be broken up unless the club puts more players on contracts.

Only Zac McEachran is currently on a contract at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

But Ford expressed his concern that more promising players could be the target for other clubs given United’s impressive showing on their return to the top division of the Evo-Stik Southern League.

Putting players on contracts can present clubs, particularly those with limited budgets, problems. Financial obligations can make it difficult to replace any contracted player should they be injured long-term.

But, there is also the risk of the club having to do exactly that anyway if their best players end up departing.

Ford said: “We’ve got to the end of January with a great run. But all the teams around us are trying to bring in better players.

“The board has always backed me and given me nearly everything I’ve asked for. We are working hard to secure the services of our best players but we need to act quickly.

“We have to be brave as a football club to make sure we keep them.

“I brought these players in because I know that they can do. They are players who will be sought after by other clubs.

“We have no experience in this team and the most difficult task for me would be getting in other players because all these players could leave this football club in a week’s time.

“That would be a huge loss and I’m not sure I could get a better team together on what these players get paid. They do this club a huge service every time they turn up.”