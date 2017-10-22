Ford delighted to see Puritans grind out another victory

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was delighted to see his side make it back-to-back wins in the Evo-Stik Southern League.

The Puritans completed the double over Dorchester Town where goals in each half from Jefferson Louis and Ravi Shamsi earned three premier division points in Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Dorchester. It wasn’t pretty but United dug in to claim a second victory in five days and keep another clean sheet.

I thought my team were outstanding from 1-11 plus the substitutes who came on Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “To win in those conditions we had to be resilient and dogged, I thought my team were outstanding from 1-11 plus the substitutes who came on.

“We would have liked to play better but anyone who watched them play should be immensely proud of that performance.

“When the season is over you look back on the games in which you’ve played with fluency and scored lots of goals. These type of games are a true test of your character, to go away from home and get a result.

“The players’ application was outstanding and they were very positive in everything they did. Any manager wants a performance from 1-11 in every game and I got that, now they know what it takes to get a result in these circumstances.”