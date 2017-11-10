Ford bolsters squad by snapping up former Sky Blues midfielder Finch

Banbury United manager Mike Ford has bolstered his squad by signing Jack Finch.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Fenny Compton, joined Coventry City academy at the age of nine and progressed through the ranks to be a regular in their under-21 side in 2013/14 at the end of which he accepted the offer of a professional contract.

Finch made his first team debut in a League Cup game in August, 2014 against Cardiff City, before going on to make 16 Football League appearances for the Sky Blues that season.

Long term injury meant he did not make any appearances for City the following season but made his first appearance for nearly a year in August, 2016 against Portsmouth in a League Cup tie and later that season made three EFL Trophy appearances.

He was released by the Sky Blues at the end of the last campaign and has this season played for National League North side Kidderminster Harriers. Finch has signed in time to be eligible for Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy game at Farnborough.