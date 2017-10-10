Ford backing his players to show that they can do

Banbury United boss Mike Ford says tonight’s (Tuesday) clash with Hereford has come at just the right time.

Despite back-to-back Evo-Stik Southern League defeats, Ford feels tonight’s game is just what his young side need to show what they are capable of.

Jack’s been brilliant for us in the past and he will be brilliant again. I’ve got total faith in him Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “Tonight’s game is one you want to be involved in as a player, in front of maybe 1,000 fans, and it will be an ideal opportunity for the players to show what they can do.”

But the Puritans must cut out the costly errors they are making if they are to get something from the premier division clash.

Ford said: “Players do not intentionally make mistakes but errors are costing us at the moment. We got ourselves into this poor run so it’s up to us to get out of it.

“I told the players on Saturday it’s no use feeling sorry for themselves.”

Keeper Jack Harding, who has been so consistent for the Puritans in the past two seasons, has also been punished for some uncharacteristic errors this time. But his manager has full confidence in the young keeper.

Ford added: “I wouldn’t swap Jack Harding for any other keeper in this division. I’ve told him he’s contracted to the club and I’ve no intention of bringing anyone else in.

“Jack’s been brilliant for us in the past and he will be brilliant again. I’ve got total faith in him.”