Ford admits Puritans were second best after setback

Mike Ford has been in the game too long to make excuses and the Banbury United boss didn’t look for any following second home defeat.

United’s excellent start to the Evo-Stik Southern League campaign received a second setback in four days against Redditch United on Tuesday.

Redditch were better than us from start to finish and I’ve got no complaints about the result Puritans boss Mike Ford

Redditch ran out 3-1 winners at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium in Tuesday’s premier division clash to inflict back-to-back defeats on the Puritans.

Redditch raced into a 2-0 interval lead with a cracker from Dior Angus and Spencer Weir-Daley’s header before increasing their lead in the second half through substitute Danico Johnson. United pulled a goal back in stoppage-time when that man Jefferson Louis maintained his goal a game run with his seventh of the campaign but it came far too late.

Ford said: “Redditch were better than us from start to finish and I’ve got no complaints about the result. The only positives were that we didn’t lose the second half and Jefferson Louis got another goal.

“Redditch were the best team we’ve played so far, they were very well organised. But we have to see what the opposition are doing much earlier than we did on Tuesday.

“Jack Harding has made a great save early on because when didn’t shift over when they caught us on the break. We got stretched too wide, too early and didn’t recover quickly enough.”