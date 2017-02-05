FA Trophy: Wilkin knows who he would like to draw

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin knows who he would like to draw in the last eight of the Builbase FA Trophy but he’s not giving that away.

Saints put on a bravura performance to knock out National League South Wealdstone in Saturday’s third round tie.

After a few difficult weeks we want to get back into the winning groove and I am delighted with this result Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Two early goals from Jimmy Armson put Saints in a commanding position that was never threatened and further goals from David Moyo and Lee Ndlovu made sure Wilkin’s side went through at the first attempt.

Wilkin said: “We started well, moved the ball well and scored early which settled us. We built on it and were composed and clinical.

“Wealdstone are a good side but we dealt with them well. Wealdstone is not an easy place to come with their passionate supporters.

“After a few difficult weeks we want to get back into the winning groove and I am delighted with this result. Getting so far in the FA Cup and now in FA Trophy is great for everyone at the club after a couple of different seasons.

“We will look forward to the draw. There are one or two teams I’d really enjoy drawing out of the hat but it would be telling if I said who!

“Whoever you play at this stage will be decent but it is another game to look forward to.”