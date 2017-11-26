FA Trophy: Wilkin is delighted with Saints’ performance

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin was delighted with his side’s display in Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy success against Salford City.

Aaron Williams bagged a hat-trick as Saints thumped the Vanarama National League North leaders 4-0 in Saturday’s third qualifying round tie.

We were disappointed to exit the FA Cup this year and will enjoy our time in the FA Trophy Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

In-form Williams notched with three clinical, close range finishes taking his tally to 17 goals in 20 league, FA Cup and FA Trophy appearances while Glenn Walker got the other goal at St James Park.

Wilkin said: “It was important to show a reaction after last week’s disappointment. It was very open early on, we went two goals ahead and then built on that from there.

“They left their front two on the bench but they have depth and quality in their squad. We passed the ball well and in the end it was a good win, the fourth goal showed great touch, movement, passing and real quality and capped a strong display.

“The manner we went about our game was very good, we had terrific runs in both cup competitions last season. We were disappointed to exit the FA Cup this year and will enjoy our time in the FA Trophy.”