FA Trophy: Players must manage games better says Ford

Banbury United manager Mike Ford says his side must start to manage games better if they are to reap the rewards for their endeavours.

The Puritans face another replay in the Buildbase FA Trophy against Farnborough on Tuesday after twice letting slip the advantage in Saturday’s second qualifying round tie. The game finished 3-3 after Luke Carnell had cancelled out Perry Coles’ first half opener after the restart. Conor McDonagh twice put United in front but Farnborough hit back each time through Nic Ciardini and Coles.

If we were able to stabilize after taking the lead in games, we would already be in the hat for the next round Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “If we were able to stabilize after taking the lead in games, we would already be in the hat for the next round. At halftime, we would have taken a draw but not in the second half, twice taking the lead, they could not cope with us.

“We took the lead and only held on to it for a minute, re-took it and then gave it away again. It’s disappointing because we played really well in the second half but we gave away three poor goals.

“Our forwards were outstanding but our defenders have got to do better, their job is to keep the ball out of the net. The players have got to manage games much better than they are at the moment.”