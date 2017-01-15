FA Trophy: Lloyd pops up to deny Saints a smooth passage

Brackley Town’s schedule is going to get even busier with a Buildbase FA Trophy replay against Stockport County coming up on Tuesday.

Danny Lloyd’s dramatic stoppage-time equaliser set up Tuesday’s second round replay at St James Park after an excellent contest at Edgeley Park between two well matched sides which finished 1-1. Top scorer Steve Diggin had given the visitors the second half advantage which they held until the final minute.

It is obviously disappointing to concede so late because as the away team we have come here and done well Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

In a goal-less first half of few chances Laurie Walker’s fine save from Scott Duxbury was the highlight, the Saints’ keeper at full stretch as the full-back’s shot moved in the air, Walker’s left hand turning the ball away. Late pressure from the away team saw County relieved to scramble the ball away as halftime arrived.

Saints came out from the break on the front foot and their attacking intent was rewarded five minutes after the restart when Jimmy Armson set up Diggin who finished assuredly. Saints almost doubled their lead within moments as a lightning break started by Glenn Walker brought Diggin and Armson into play but ultimately earning only a corner.

County hit the bar and Lloyd’s free-kick was deflected for a corner as the defensive wall did its job. Meanwhile Ellis Myles was replaced by David Moyo through injury, the full-back’s treatment leading to an extended delay.

But Saints continued to match the Hatters’ goal threat, only a last gasp tackle keeping Glenn Walker out with both he and Adam Walker also seeing shots deflected for corners. At the other end Adam Walker executed a well-timed covering tackle to deny County on the break as the game went into added-time and its final denouement.

A short corner four minutes into stoppage-time was well worked to set up Lloyd on the edge of the area and County’s top scorer produced a shot worthy of a goal, firing the ball like an arrow into the top corner giving Walker no chance and saving the day for County.

Manager Kevin Wilkin was disappointed not to go through at the first attempt but said: “We were strong again today.

“It is obviously disappointing to concede so late because as the away team we have come here and done well. But it was a good goal, credit to the lad.”