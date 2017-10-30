FA Trophy: Ford waiting on all-clear from Louis

Banbury United boss Mike Ford will be hoping top scorer Jefferson Louis will be fit to face Tiverton Town in Tuesday’s Buildbase FA Trophy replay.

The Puritans drew 2-2 at Tiverton Town in Saturday’s first qualifying round tie after letting slip a two-goal advantage in the second half.

Louis bagged his 13th goal of the campaign in all competitions but then suffered a facial injury after having a header ruled out which would have put the Puritans 3-0 up. Ford already has selection problems, Matt Peake-Pijnen was injured in the first half at Tiverton and Marvin Martin is unavailable for the replay.

Ford said: “Jefferson Louis has got a bad facial injury, the referee let the game get away from him in the second half. I’m not usually critical of referees but that suited Tiverton and not us.

“Had Jefferson’s goal not been ruled out we’d have been 3-0 but it’s ended up with him being off the pitch and having to be replaced. Tiverton get a goal back immediately and then equalise.”