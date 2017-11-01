FA Trophy: Ford heaps praise on his super heroes

Banbury United boss Mike Ford heaped praise on his players after they booked a trip to Farnborough in the next round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The Puritans beat Tiverton Town 3-2 in Tuesday’s first qualifying round replay at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium where they had to play for most of the tie with only ten men.

Emotionally, we’re on a massive high after that and the supporters will remember this game for a long time Puritans boss Mike Ford

Charlie Hawtin gave United the early lead with his first goal for the club but Ravi Shamsi got a straight red card on the stroke of halftime.

Levi Landricombe equalised after the restart and put Tiverton in front only for Hawtin to send the game into extra-time and McDonagh to complete the comeback.

Ford said: “Emotionally, we’re on a massive high after that and the supporters will remember this game for a long time. It was a fantastic night for the club and everyone connected with it should be proud of those players.

“We played 120 minutes tonight of which 75 we had to play with only ten men. We went 2-1 down but then got in front and had to defend for our lives.

“We had to remain a threat but not be too expansive with ten men. I don’t want to dwell on the negatives because sometimes you win games of football on spirit alone.

“My players were fantastic for 120 minutes, they showed great character, that was a sign of this football club moving forwards. Players don’t produce that type of performance if they don’t care about the shirt they’re wearing.”