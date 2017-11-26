FA Trophy: Ford angered by his side’s display in replay exit

First the FA let Farnborough off the hook and then Banbury United did likewise in Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy replay.

The Puritans took the lead and looked in control of the delayed second qualifying round tie before losing their way - and the advantage - to go down 3-2 after extra-time at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Jefferson Louis gave United the first half lead but skipper Josh Huggins equalised before the break. Perry Coles put Farnborough ahead from the spot but Louis sent the tie into extra-time from a late penalty but Nic Ciardini won it for the visitors.

Ford had no complaints over the outcome only the way his side had performed and said: “We put in such a good performance on Tuesday against Slough Town but then we produced that today. We cannot go from playing as well as we did against Slough to how we did against Farnborough.

“It’s okay losing but at times we just kicked the ball long and I’m not going to settle for that. It wasn’t good enough, we had no quality in possession.

“There were some huge performances against Slough but some players just weren’t good enough on Saturday. We simply weren’t good enough on the day.”