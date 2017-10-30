FA Trophy: Ford aims to make most of home advantage

Banbury United boss Mike Ford will be looking to make the most of home advantage against Tiverton Town in Tuesday’s Buildbase FA Trophy replay.

The Puritans drew 2-2 at Tiverton in Saturday’s first qualifying round tie after letting slip a two-goal advantage in the second half.

To lose the tie would have been really harsh but it was still disappointing not to get across the line Puritans boss Mike Ford

First half goals from Ravi Shamsi and Louis, with his 13th of the campaign in all competitions, put United in control. But Owen Howe’s second half penalty and Callum Hall’s equaliser means the two sides will meet again at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium on Tuesday.

Ford had mixed feelings over the outcome and said: “Going down there you would settle for a replay but to go 2-0 up and not go through is disappointing. To lose the tie would have been really harsh but it was still disappointing not to get across the line.

“As soon as we scored we stopped doing the simple things. We weren’t good enough on the ball again and not composed.

“We played some good football, back to what we can do, but we got dragged into a high-tempo game by Tiverton. We were totally in control in the second half.

“Once they equalised we could have capitulated but we didn’t so I’m not too disappointed with the performance, that comes from letting slip a 2-0 lead and looking comfortable.”