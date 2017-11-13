FA Trophy: A home tie if the Puritans can get through

A home tie in the third qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy is the reward for Banbury United - if they can get past Farnborough at the second attempt.

The Puritans will entertain Hartley Wintney if they can beat Farnborough in Tuesday’s second qualifying round replay at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

We have to get the job done on Tuesday, if we don’t it will be a missed opportunity. Puritans boss Mike Ford

Hartley Wintney are currently fourth in division one south of the Evo-Stik Southern League and beat premier division basement boys Gosport Borough on Saturday to get through.

Manager Mike Ford said: “It’s a great draw for us but only if we get through because if Farnborough did, it would be a derby tie for them against Hartley Wintney.

“Any manager wants a home draw against a team which you think you can beat unless you pull out a big team but that’s usually in the FA Cup. But we have to get the job done on Tuesday, if we don’t it will be a missed opportunity.

“We need to manage games better when we’re ahead. We play on the front foot but then when we score we go on the back foot and invite pressure. It’s physiological but only the players can’t find the solution.”

Jack Westbrook, who was suspended on Saturday, will come back in and Ford said that was partly down to his excellent attitude, having travelled down with the team and staying behind to do some fitness work. Ravi Shamsi serves the last game of his three-match suspension.

Meanwhile, neighbours Brackley Town have also been drawn at home but they will have to take on Vanarama National League North leaders Salford City.