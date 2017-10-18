FA Cup: Wilkin so disappointed following exit in replay

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin could not hide his disappointment after his side missed a golden opportunity in the Emirates FA Cup.

A first round tie at Leatherhead was up for grabs on Tuesday but Saints were beaten 2-1 in their fourth qualifying round replay at Billericay Town.

Saints missed the chance to go through at the first attempt in Saturday’s tie, having allowed the Isthmian League outfit back into it before twice fighting back to earn a replay with ten men following Alex Gudger’s red card. But Wilkin felt Tuesday’s occasion got to some of his players and knew it was a great opportunity missed.

Wilkin said: “We’re probably never going to get such a great opportunity to make it into the second round. We’ve let it pass us by which is very disappointing.

“Some of my players couldn’t cope with the occasion although they think they can. We didn’t manage either game well, on Saturday and again on Tuesday.”

In front of a crowd of 1,464 at the AGP Arena, first half goals from Rob Evans and Sam Deering put the Isthmian League outfit in control before Aaron Williams got Saints back in it before the interval.

Saints had chances in the second half but they were unable to get back on level terms. Evans blotted his copy book by getting sent off just before the final whistle but Billericay were through to face Leatherhead in the first round proper.