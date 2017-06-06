End of an era as Stacey calls time and Davis follows suit

Two of the area’s UHLSport Hellenic League clubs have been rocked by off the field developments.

Long serving Ardley United chairman Norman Stacey has stepped down and manager Paul Davis has followed suit while Hook Norton have pulled out of the UHLSport Hellenic League.

I have seen this little village club climb from the Lord Jersey League through the Oxon Senior League and into the premier division of the UHLSport Hellenic League Ardley United chairman Norman Stacey

Davis had been at the club 18 months and said he was considering his future as a manager or if he would go back to coaching.

He said: “I have enjoyed my time at the club, it’s been a roller coaster of emotions during my tenure but one I’ve thoroughly enjoyed.

“I would like to thank all the supporters, sponsors, players and staff, but most of all chairman Norman Stacey for the outstanding support he has shown me in my time at the club.

“To finish the season in fifth place and to collect a trophy at the end of a long season are memories that I will never forget.”

Stacey said: “It is with some regret that after 35 years as chairman of Ardley United I feel it is now the time given my approaching 75th birthday and some family health problems to call it a day.

“I have seen this little village club climb from the Lord Jersey League through the Oxon Senior League and into the premier division of the UHLSport Hellenic League, a journey which has been fraught with highs and lows along the way but one that has provided me with much pride and pleasure.

I set myself two goals, the first was to win the Hellenic League and to lift the Oxon Senior Cup, which we achieved, but the title has eluded us by one point and missing out on promotion to the Southern League.”

Meanwhile, chairman Mike Barlow said he had no alternative but to pull Hook Norton out of the UHLSport Hellenic League.

Barlow is the sole remaining committee member at The Bourne and admitted that the club had found it difficult to fund the costs of their membership of the league in recent seasons.

Under Barlow’s stewardship, Hooky reached the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup in 2015 and the final of the Oxon Senior Cup in 2003.