Don’t let hard work go to waste says Ford

Banbury United boss Mike Ford says his players must not miss their opportunity in Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy tie.

The Puritans travel to Evo-Stik Southern League counterparts Farnborough for the second qualifying round tie on the back of the midweek defeat to Kings Lynn Town.

That will be the message on Saturday to the players - don’t throw away what you achieved to get here Puritans boss Mike Ford

But it was the manner in which Ford’s boys made it through against Tiverton Town that will add an extra incentive to keep the FA Trophy run going. Down to ten men and trailing 2-1 in the first qualifying round replay, United turned it around to win 3-2 in extra-time and Ford does not want to see that effort come to nothing.

He said: “We got our reward from drawing at Tiverton then we came back from 2-1 down with only ten men in the replay. So I want the players to make sure that we don’t waste this opportunity.

“That will be the message to the players – don’t throw away what you achieved to get here.”

New signing Elliot Sandy is cup-tied and Ravi Shamsi serves the second of his three-match ban while Jack Westbrook is also suspended after picking up five bookings.

Should a replay be required, it will take place on Tuesday, replacing the scheduled premier division trip to Redditch United.

If that game goes ahead, it will be the start of another sequence of tough league fixtures. But Ford says he is up for the challenge and hopes his players are too.

He added: “I’m looking forward to it, they will be tough games but that’s the challenge for us. You either think they’re too tough and not turn up or have a real good go at it.”