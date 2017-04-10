Diggin gets Saints back to winning ways at Altrincham

Brackley Town comfortably extended their unbeaten run to five games at already relegated Altrincham.

In a game that never hit the heights, Saints recorded a ninth away victory of the Vanarama National League North campaign with a 3-1 success on Saturday.

The home side could not turn good opportunities into goals in a lively first half performance. But Saints needed a fine save by Laurie Walker, pawing away Nicky Clee’s shot, and a stunning one-handed reaction save to thwart Damian Reeves.

Saints went in at the break one goal to the good after Steve Diggin tapped in from Glenn Walker’s low cross to break the deadlock on the half-hour mark.

Saints were brighter in the second period going close to extending the lead three times in just the first few minutes after the restart. Diggin and David Moyo went close and keeper Stuart Tomlinson saved with his legs to keep out Moyo.

A delightful chip over Tomlinson by substitute Jordan Hempenstall doubled his side’s lead in the 78th minute as Altrincham offered little offensively in a disappointing second half for the home side. Lee Ndlovu and Micah Evans grabbed stoppage-time goals to complete the score-line.

Saints head back up to the M6 one more time on Saturday to face FC United of Manchester before hosting relegation-threatened Gainsborough Trinity at St James Park on Easter Monday.