Davis witnesses the best and worst

Ardley United boss Paul Davis has seen the best and worst of his side in the space of seven days.

Davis, who tasted Oxon Senior Cup glory when guiding Banbury United to win the county’s premier competition in 2015, saw Ardley humbled by Spartan South Midland League outfit Thame Rangers.

And he will be looking for a good response with two home games over the festive period in the UHLSport Hellenic League.On Boxing Day Ardley entertain Brackley Town Saints in their premier division derby before welcoming Oxford City Nomads on New Year’s Eve.

Looking back on Saturday’s cup exit, Davis said: “From our best performance of the season last week, Saturday was in the top two of our worst performances.

“We simply were not at the races, individually and as a group. We can change things or go back to basics or we can look for excuses but at the end of the day Thame fully deserved to win the game.

“We were supposed to be the better team from a higher level but we’ve been a million miles away from them, we didn’t create anywhere near enough chances.

“Our keeper has made four or five decent saves during the game yet we’ve still conceded five and they missed a penalty, so it tells you we weren’t nearly good enough. We’ve got nine days now to sort ourselves out ahead of two very important league games over the Christmas period.”

Ardley entertain Saints at Oxford Road on Monday, 12.30pm kick-off.