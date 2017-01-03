Davis looking for Ardley to maintain excellent run

Ardley United manager Paul Davis will be looking for his side to pick up from where they left off in 2016 for their first game of the new year.

Ardley travel to Binfield for Saturday’s UHLSport Hellenic League clash on the back of a 2-0 victory over Oxford City Nomads.

We’ve now won five in the league on the bounce, and only lost twice in the last 15 league matches Ardley manager Paul Davis

Both goals came in the second half of Saturday’s premier division fixture with Leam Howards and Jack Ross getting on the scoresheet.

Davis said: “I thought we dominated from start to finish, we only gave them snippets and I can’t recall them having a shot from inside our area. It was really pleasing to keep two clean sheets in a row.

“Their keeper has made ten saves, it was his last game for them and he’s rounded off with a good game. You could argue that with 12 shots on target we should score more than twice but it’s down to him that we haven’t.

“We’ve now won five in the league on the bounce and only lost twice in the last 15 league matches. We need to do that to keep at the top of the table because none of the sides above us or below us seem to be slipping up.

“But at some point they will have to play each other and we have a run of tough games ahead in January. If we can get through those then we’ll be up where we want to be.”