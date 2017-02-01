County finally get the better of Saints

Brackley Town’s excellent season has received a few setbacks in recent weeks, the latest coming in Tuesday night’s 3-0 Vanarama National League North clash defeat against Stockport County.

Two first half errors gifted County what turned out to be an unassailable 3-0 lead as Saints slipped to only a sixth defeat of the season in all competitions.

County started the more brightly at St James Park but Jimmy Armson saw his diving header go just wide before Elliot Osborne’s 24th minute corner kick flew beyond keeper Laurie Walker and was touched home by Courtney Meppen-Walters at the far post.

Lee Ndlovu’s fierce 20 yard effort was pawed away by Stockport keeper Ben Hiin but the visitors doubled their advantage in the 36th minute when Meppen-Walters’ shot somehow evaded Walker to find the net and rock the home side.

Returning from injury, Adam Walker wore the captain’s armband for the night. He went close to narrowing the deficit, firing just over as the halftime break arrived with Saints facing a mountain to climb in the second period.

Danny Lloyd twice saw well struck shots beaten away while Saints enjoyed lots of second half possession but carried little threat near goal. Ellis Myles and Lewis Rankin came on and Steve Diggin came off the bench for his 200th appearance in Saints’ colours as manager Kevin Wilkin rang the changes.

Adam Walker’s excellent effort hit the post but an 83rd minute goal from Josh Amis put a final gloss on the evening for the visitors. They celebrated their first win against Saints in four attempts and will have found the long drive home more pleasurable than the last time they left St James Park.