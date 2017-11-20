Convey is spot-on to earn Sports three more points

Top scorer Callum Convey was spot-on to earn Easington Sports all three UHLSport Hellenic League points.

Sports beat Kidlington Reserves 2-1 in Saturday’s Division One West clash at Addison Road where Convey’s late penalty proved decisive.

In an end-to-end affair, Sports had the better of the first half but the visitors dominated the last half an hour. Keeper Adam Rimmer made several crucial saves to keep the home side in the contest after Luke Spearman had cancelled out Mike Spaull’s first half opener.

Andrew Stidder dragged a shot just past the far post and saw another effort saved by Nick Lacey. Both defences remained on top for much of the half before Spaull broke the deadlock, diving to head home a great cross from Joe Eyre at the far post.

Sports could have doubled their lead after the restart when Stidder set up Convey who shot straight at Lacey. Stidder saw Lacey tip another effort over before Kidlington deservedly drew level.

Sports failed to clear following a corner and the ball eventually fell kindly to Spearman who rifled home from the edge of the six-yard box. Sports struggled to get back into the game and remained under pressure.

But substitute Nathaniel Lewars made the difference down the right on the counter attack. Stidder sliced a shot past the post but it took several smart saves from Rimmer to thwart a confident Kidlington side.

Sports won it when Lewars was tripped in the box and Convey converted the ensuing spot-kick despite Lacey getting a good hand on the ball. Substitute Tom Smith headed just past the far post after another great cross by Lewars.

Leaders Ardley United lost their 100 per cent record, losing 3-0 against Clanfield 85.

Isaac Oliver completed a hat-trick as Ardley saw their lead reduced to five points.

Brackley Town Saints thumped Burnham 8-0 in the premier division.