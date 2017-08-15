Convey and Eyre on the mark to earn first victory

Easington Sports brushed aside Shortwood United Reserves in their opening home UHLSport Hellenic League fixture at Addison Road.

Second half goals from Callum Convey and Joe Eyre earned Sports a 2-0 victory with a dominant display against an energetic Shortwood side in Saturday’s Division One West clash.

The first half was an even affair but Sports were the first to carve out the first real chance. Dan Reeves struck a hard well angled shot towards the far corner which the keeper did well to save while Tom Smith and Dee Livous both shot over from promising positions.

Sports were far more dominant after the restart, the impressive midfield trio of Smith, Callum Convey and Eyre began to link-up more effectively with the wide men.

Sports again began to create chances for Livous but the deadlock was broken from a set-play in the 54th minute. Lewis Travers whipped a corner into the near post which Convey headed home.

Sports continued to create chances but could not convert and Adam Rimmer had to be alert on the hour mark to make a fine finger-tip save to divert the ball round the post after Will Hawes had been played through.

Sports continued to spurn chances with Livous and Arron Dosanjh heading over the bar. The visitors’ keeper also thwarted Steve Howkins and Livous.

Sports finally doubled their advantage in the 84th minute, in a move started and finished by the impressive Eyre. Substitute Jordan Jeacock combined with Andrew Stidder who back-heeled a pass back to Eyre who smashed the ball home.

Ardley United beat Kidlington Reserves 3-0.

Three first half goals sealed Ardley’s second victory of the season. Billy Gillett gave Ardley an eighth minute lead and doubled his tally five minutes later before Alex Feaver added a third goal in the 23rd minute.

Brackley Town Saints lost 4-3 at Longlevens in the premier division despite a hat-trick from Josh Bowden.