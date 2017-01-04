Change of formation pays off as Puritans put the brakes on leaders

The system Banbury United boss Mike Ford has adopted in recent games has meant Mark Bell and Darius Browne missing out.

United have been playing three central defenders and wing backs which has meant no place for wide men such as Bell and Browne.

Ford knows both players can still play a big part in the second half of the campaign. But, with the display Jack Westbrook, Luke Carnell and skipper Andy Gunn produced against Leamington, it’s hard to argue with Ford’s system.

The Puritans boss said: “When you play a team like Leamington you have to make sure we don’t switch off because if you do they will score. Full credit to my back three and the two wing backs because they were outstanding against Leamington.

“With three central defenders the problem you have is that the oppostion full backs can get out. So I really played a front five to stop that happening.

“We had the best chances of the game. I know they’ve hit the post but Callum White and Martin Asiedu Ofosu missed two chances that we created.”