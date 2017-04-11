Carnell gives more weight to Ford’s argument

There were many supporters who questioned the wisdom of letting an inexperienced defender like Andy Gunn move on and taking a gamble on youth.

But the acquisition of Luke Carnell and, more recently, Tom Bradbury have proved that Banbury United manager Mike Ford knew exactly what he was doing when he took the decision to release his captain.

Carnell and Bradbury have impressed and helped the Puritans to become one of the meanest defences in the Evo-Stik Southern League. And Carnell’s performance in Saturday’s crucial premier division victory at Cinderford Town, where he also opened the scoring, illustrated just what a good signing he was.

Ford said: “When I brought Luke Carnell into the club I knew I was getting a better player than what I already had. Luke’s performance at Cinderford showed exactly what he gives this group of players, he was fantastic.”

And was Ford was also pleased to see Manny Duku come off the bench to bag United’s second goal. Three into two doesn’t go so Ford says he will have a big decision to make as to which strike pairing he goes for on Saturday.

He added: “I’m pleased for Manny [Duku], he’s working hard in training and he’s listening. He wants to do well for us, that’s two goals in two games for him and that will give me a big decision to make for next Saturday.”