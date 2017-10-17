Cantrell is happy after meeting new landlords

Acting chairman Martin Cantrell says he is looking forward to having a similar relationship with Banbury United’s new landlords as the club had with the previous one.

Warehouse REIT, managed by Tilstone Partners, has purchased the property occupied by the club which is situated adjacent to its existing ownership, the Tramways Industrial Estate. The Evo-Stik Southern League club wants to remain in occupation until it is ready to relocate to an alternative site within the town.

Warehouse REIT will look to continue the approach adopted by the previous property owner and said it looks forward to working with the representatives of the club and other stakeholders.

Cantrell, the acting chairman of Banbury United FC Community Benefit Society, which owns the football club, said: “On behalf of Banbury United FC, we would very much like to thank the previous owners of the site, the Faccenda family, for their support over the years.

“We were pleased to meet our new landlords and are delighted that they have confirmed that they will continue to take a similar approach.”

Meanwhile, the club will continue to work closely with Cherwell District Council concerning an alternative site.