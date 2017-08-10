Can Ford take club one step further?

Mike Ford admits managing expectation will be almost as difficult as managing his players this season.

Banbury United kick-off the new Evo-Stik Southern League campaign on Saturday and the Puritans boss is warning fans to expect a tougher test this time.

I would love nothing more than to prove them wrong but the main thing is that we keep moving the club forwards Puritans boss Mike Ford

The Puritans came close to making the premier division play-offs last season but Ford says that does not guarantee success this term.

Ford said: “It’s going to be more difficult this time without doubt, there are some big teams in this division. We barely get a mention, unlike Hereford, Farnborough, Kettering and Weymouth, I’m absolutely fine about that and it shows the depth this time.

“But from that I get the feeling some other managers think we had a fantastic season but we’re not going to be able to sustain it.

“Obviously, I would love nothing more than to prove them wrong but the main thing is that we keep moving the club forwards.

“We have got to be so respectful of this division and the teams in it. Ideally we would love to get into the play-offs but the aim is to be competitive every week, win as many games as we can and build on what we’ve achieved in the last two seasons.

“If we got into a position to go up I’m sure the Board would do all they could to make sure we could go up.

“But I spent four years at Oxford City trying to establish us as good football club before we finally got promoted. Chippenham finally got promotion after being in and around the play-offs for several years.

“I want us to be a team people want to come and see play and a club which players want to be at.”