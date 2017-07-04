Byrne is the latest recruit for Wilkin

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin has added another Solihull Moors player to his squad.

Jack Byrne played 85 games for Solihull Moors over the last two seasons, scoring nine goals and was voted the players’ player of the year last term. The midfielder joined Moors after five seasons at Kidderminster Harriers, where he made 164 appearances and scored 28 goals.

Byrne joins recent recruits striker Andy Brown, goalkeeper Danny Lewis and defender Connor Franklin at St James Park.

Saints entertain Sky Bet League One outfit Shrewsbury Town in the opening pre-season fixture on Tuesday, 7pm kick-off.